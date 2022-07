Ava, Mo. – A Willow Springs man wanted for child molestation and rape was killed after firing on law enforcement in Douglas County Saturday night. At roughly 2 p.m. on July 23, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were serving warrants at a residence in eastern Douglas County. One warrant was for an individual growing marijuana and the other was for Marvin Burke, age 54 of Willow Springs, who had warrants for child molestation and attempted rape.

