Leicester are insisting that their star defender Wesley Fofana is not for sale, in response to increasing interest from Chelsea. The Blues are thrashing around for another option at the back after Barcelona stole in to sign Jules Kounde from under their noses. That, combined with Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich, has forced Thomas Tuchel and his team to go back to the drawing board, and a bid for Fofana could come next.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO