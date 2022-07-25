ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Home Works – Main Floor Remodel

By Avery Osen
KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always neat to see what the guys at Wichita Home Works are up to and today we...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

KWCH.com

Does It Work? HairFin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When life gets busy, it can be difficult to make time to go to the salon. The HairFin promises to help you get a quality haircut from home. The HairFin is a three-piece kit that’s designed to measure your hair and hold it in place. Does the kit deliver on its promise to help you get a professional-looking haircut without having to leave home? Eyewitness News enlisted the help of hairstylist Eleanor Moon to put it to the test.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A Japanese crepe restaurant is coming to Wichita

Wichita used to have a dedicated crepe food truck along with a restaurant. There was even a crepe pop-up in Derby. They’ve all since closed, leaving us with few options, but a chain with over twenty locations across the country and Canada called T-Swirl Crêpe is making its way to Wichita. No official address was given to me, but I’m being told this will be in east Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Hotel north of Wichita becoming church and school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church has taken over a former hotel just north of Wichita. Word of Life Church is turning the former Best Western at I-135 and 53rd Street North into a church, school, and student dormitory. The church’s Life Prep Academy on North Meridian will...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Ziggy’s Pizza expanding again, planning a fourth Wichita restaurant

Ziggy’s Pizza is expanding again, and this time the beneficiaries will be those who live in and near the Auburn Hills neighborhood. Jamie Verbeckmoes, who opened the first Ziggy’s in Clifton Square with his brother, Ryan, a decade ago, says that they’re planning a new restaurant at 135th and Maple. They’re taking over a space on the end cap of a strip center attached to KANZA bank, which is on the southwest corner of the intersection.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Former Pizza Hut building at Central and Tyler getting a new, familiar restaurant tenant

The former Pizza Hut building in Westlink Shopping Center that most recently was home to a short-lived T’Geaux Cajun restaurant is about to get a new tenant. By the end of the year, a new Chick N Max restaurant should be operating at 8977 W. Central, said a spokesperson for the locally based chain. It’ll be a franchised restaurant owned and operated by Rusty Rathbun’s Leghorn Development LLC.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Could Topgolf open sooner than originally planned?

You can see the big nets while driving on Kansas Highway 96. The reality of Topgolf is looming closer and closer as construction continues at 2976 N. Greenwich Road which is across the street from the Stryker Sports Complex. The brand-name attraction will likely be a big draw for the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

West Street Burgers suffers break-in, forcing the store to close Tuesday

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a burglary report on a busy Wichita street overnight, forcing a local business to close for day the Tuesday. Vehicles were still circling West Street Burgers Tuesday, but they weren't taking any food back with them. They were instead being met with a sign that read 'Burglarized. No phone. No internet. Need a day to fix everything. Sorry!'
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Toddler pulled from pool at home daycare in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 16-month-old girl was pulled from an above-ground pool at a home daycare east of Clearwater. Police were called at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 9700 block of South Ridge Road. The sheriff's office said six children were in the pool when an adult noticed on child was on her stomach.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Fatburger now open in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - California burger chain Fatburger has opened its first Kansas location in Wichita. Fatburger & Buffalo Express officially opened Wednesday at 2450 North Greenwich Road. It's the first of three locations in the Wichita market, the company said. The co-branded eatery will serve burgers and wings. It's...
WICHITA, KS
QSR magazine

Fatburger, Buffalo's Express Open Co-Branded Store in Wichita, Kansas

FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. The opening marks the first of three co-branded locations to arrive in the Wichita market. “When...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

SUV stolen with small children inside in NW. Wichita, 4 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two small children found in car seats on the side of a northwest Wichita road are safe and Wichita police arrested four teen suspects following a hectic situation that included a stolen SUV with the children inside. The series of events that concluded with the arrests...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Deadly disease for rabbits shows up in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local nonprofit organization is warning rabbit owners about a disease that has shown up in Kansas for the first time. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus Type 2 (RHDV2) was found in a pet rabbit in Leavenworth County earlier this month. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) says the disease is highly contagious and is fatal to rabbits.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Vandalized Wichita pool closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone broke into a Wichita park pool facility late Monday or early Tuesday and vandalized the place. The damage is bad enough that Wichita Park and Recreation closed the pool for the day on Tuesday, July 26. The vandalism is at McAfee Pool, 1240 East 14th Street North. Wichita Parks and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Veterans Ride Free program renewed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A program that provides free transportation for veterans in Wichita has been renewed for two more years. The Veterans Ride Free program started in 2020 as a partnership between the City of Wichita, the United Way of the Plains, and the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Through the program, veterans […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Tanganyika Wildlife Park celebrates 14-year anniversary with $14 admission

It’s time to party with the animals at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The wildlife sanctuary located in Goddard at 1000 S Hawkins Ln is celebrating their 14th birthday. In honor of this occasion, Tanganyika Wildlife Park is offering $14 admission for the first of August (1st-7th). The park will be open those dates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s a fantastic deal that includes a ton of perks with each entry.
GODDARD, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Food Bank fundraiser Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Penny Taapken with the Reno County Food Bank let Hutch Post know about an event they are doing where kids can see princesses and super heroes Saturday. "It's a fundraiser for the food bank," Taapken said. "Ages 5 to 18, it costs $5 or five cans of food to get in. We have two princesses and Batman coming. I think we'll have a couple of other characters. We have raffles, a little bit of face painting. We're doing a game. We have a bounce house and they can take pictures with the princesses."
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Nordstrom Rack opening in Wichita in the spring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is getting a Nordstrom Rack Store next spring. Nordstrom plans to open the store in Bradley Fair at 21st and Rock Road. “We’re excited to open our first Rack location in the Wichita market,” said Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “We invite our new customers to visit us often in our convenient new location and look forward to serving the Wichita community alongside a vibrant collection of nearby businesses.”
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Central Kansas Gun Club clubhouse

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a gun club clubhouse north of Hutchison Monday morning. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) got a call about smoke in the 7800 block of N. Lorraine Street around 8:20 a.m. When they got to the location, they found a metal pole barn...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

WPD: Juveniles took car with baby and toddler inside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Wichita juveniles are in custody after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside. The Wichita Police Department said the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were in a parked, running vehicle as their parents went into a house in the 4500 block of N. Froli for a few moments. When […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

