Wichita Home Works – Main Floor Remodel

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Penny Taapken with the Reno County Food Bank let Hutch Post know about an event they are doing where kids can see princesses and super heroes Saturday. "It's a fundraiser for the food bank," Taapken said. "Ages 5 to 18, it costs $5 or five cans of food to get in. We have two princesses and Batman coming. I think we'll have a couple of other characters. We have raffles, a little bit of face painting. We're doing a game. We have a bounce house and they can take pictures with the princesses."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO