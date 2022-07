July 28 - Ezekiel Elliott kept his focus on what he owes the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, even as buzz built that a split could be on the horizon. Elliott is scheduled to make $12.4 million in 2022, the end of an annual guarantee in the $90 million deal he signed in 2019. But Elliott sounded less than concerned about the Cowboys shipping him out of Dallas after the upcoming season. His scheduled 2023 salary of $10.9 million is not guaranteed.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO