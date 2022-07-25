ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Actor Paul Sorvino, of ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ fame, dead at 83

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GgUul_0gsSZ4iD00

Actor Paul Sorvino, who brought more than a few larger-than-life characters to the stage and screen, died Monday at the age of 83, his publicist Roger Neal confirmed.

Neal confirmed to The Associated Press that Sorvino died Monday morning of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

His wife, DeeDee Sorvino, also confirmed his death on social media, posting on Instagram, “I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Sorvino, the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, was most recognized for playing mob boss Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s beloved gangster film “Goodfellas,” as well as Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and Sgt. Frank Cerreta on “Law & Order.”

According to Variety, Sorvino had more than 170 credits and dozens of roles in recent years, including guest appearances on “Godfather of Harlem,” “Bad Blood,” “Undercover Grandpa,” “The Goldbergs” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”

True fans remember Sorvino’s turns as James Caan’s bookie in 1974′s “The Gambler,” Claire Danes’ pushy father in 1996′s “Romeo and Juliet” and a strung-out heroin addict in 2003′s “The Cooler,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, made his Broadway debut in 1964′s “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970. He also directed and starred in a film written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino and featuring his son Michael Sorvino.

-- The Associated Press contributed to thi report.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Paul Sorvino TORONTO - SEPTEMBER 6: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Paul Sorvino participates in the "Mambo Italiano" press conference during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival at the Delta Chelsea Hotel September 6, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Coroner confirms cause of death for Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr.

JUPITER, Fla. — Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung, according to medical reports obtained by People magazine. Thomas, 58, died March 22, one day after her lung was punctured during an elective procedure at Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter, Florida, according to both a Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s report as well as an autopsy obtained Monday by the entertainment news outlet.
JUPITER, FL
960 The Ref

Tony Dow update: ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star dead, son says

“Leave It to Beaver” star Tony Dow died Wednesday, his son Christopher confirmed on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The news follows the premature death announcement made by his management team on Tuesday. In May, Dow and his wife, Lauren Shulkind, announced that the actor had “once again been diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood

NEW YORK — (AP) — Since her breakthrough role as Vanessa in the film adaptation of “In The Heights,” Melissa Barrera has been working non-stop on the big and small screen. Only this year, she appeared in “Scream 5” and is filming a sequel, and stars in the upcoming Benjamin Millepied's reimagining of the opera “Carmen” and Lori Evans Taylor's “Bed Rest,” which she also produced.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘The Resort’ Review: A Strange, Surprising Comedy Mystery That Questions Why We Look for Answers

Click here to read the full article. When Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper) arrive at a Yucatan-area beachfront getaway at the beginning of the new Peacock series “The Resort,” they’re not expecting to dwell on the past. Sure, their trip comes under the guise of celebrating ten years of marriage, but as they and their resort mates soon agree, that anniversary trip is intended to be just as much about what lies ahead. That all changes when a mishap on a day trip excursion starts Emma on a serpentine path through a local unsolved mystery involving two young...
TV SERIES
960 The Ref

Louisiana rapper killed in shooting in his hometown

BOGALUSA, La. — (AP) — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, north of New Orleans, police said. The musician, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was killed Wednesday just after 6 p.m. He was 24. Police said they received a call about a...
BOGALUSA, LA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy