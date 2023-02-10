This Sunday Riley Skincare Set Saves You $235 — & It Includes the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Calls an ‘Instantaneous Game Changer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: Much of Drew Barrymore ’s gorgeous glow can probably be credited to her bubbly personality. The actress, TV talk show host, and mom of two practically exudes joy — so it’s not surprising that she looks radiant. (Really, whose skin doesn’t look better when paired with bright eyes and a big happy smile?) But Barrymore is also a skincare aficionado, and she credits her glowing skin to a bevy of beauty products, to, from affordable drugstore finds to more upscale lotions and potions.

One brand that falls in that latter camp is Sunday Riley , and we’ve got good news for anyone who, like Barrymore (and me!) is a fan or has wanted to try it: QVC has Sunday Riley on sale right now — including a can’t-miss deal on the Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Duo . Purchased separately, these luxe skincare products would set you back a cool $244, and the set usually sells at QVC for the bargain price of $148. Right now, though, as part of QVC’s Today’s Special Value deal, you can get it for just $122 — plus free shipping and handling! But the deal is good for today only, so while Sunday Riley products are great for your night-time skincare regimen, this is one deal you definitely don’t want to sleep on!

The lactic acid treatment is so good that Barrymore said, “I’ve been using this product one to two times a week at night and love the results!”

Sunday Riley SuperSize 1.7oz Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Duo

The two-piece skincare set includes supersized bottles of everything you need to get a gorgeous glow like our girl Drew. The Good Genes treatment gently exfoliates the skin, reduces fine lines, and leaves skin plump. It has a blend of lactic acid, licorice, lemongrass, and aloe, which work together to give your skin visible results.

The 1.7 oz value size normally retails for $122, so you’ll be basically getting one for free! But you’ll have to hurry because now that the deal is live, we’re sure this duo won’t be in stock for long.