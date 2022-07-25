5 Drive-In Theaters in Washington State to Revive Your Childhood

One of my many childhood memories from the drive in. Is the time my father had completely forgotten to remove the speaker from the windshield as we drove off. Still have the speaker to this day, but unfortunately not my dad. RIP♋️
I live by bluefox. they also have a beer garden a huge arcade, amazing food bar with pizza and all kinds of food. they have a printing shop as well and sell hoodies and blankets. the family that owns it are absolutely amazing people. at Christmas they do a whole Santa's work ship and when they were closed for covid they kept the snack bat open for take out meal deals with pizza, hot dogs and popcorn.
Rodeo Drive In for my childhood! I used to get to watch movies for free because my family worked there! Love this place and want to start making memories with my grandson.
