The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute atop Petit Jean Mountain will host Dr. John Kirk, George W. Donaghey Distinguished Professor of History at UA Little Rock, on August 13. Dr. Kirk’s book, “Winthrop Rockefeller: From New Yorker to Arkansawyer, 1912-1956,” was published in March 2022 by the University of Arkansas Press after 12 years of research on the former Arkansas governor’s life and career.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO