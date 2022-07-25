Top three NFL draft-eligible centers in the Big Ten for 2022

It is never too early to talk about the NFL Draft and one of the most polarizing and fun positions to discuss is the center position. The pivot position is extremely underrated as the center is typically responsible for making the line calls.

We have been rolling through each position in the Big Ten and as we discussed previously, Michigan appears to have a dominant offensive line and they have a rich history of sending interior offensive linemen to the NFL like Cesar Ruiz, Mason Cole, and Graham Glasgow.

Minnesota also makes a surprise showing on this list, but the offensive line talent is on the rise with the emergence of P.J. Fleck, but enough talking about the list, but let’s dive in.

1

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan - 6-foot, 3-inches, 310-pounds

Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) snaps the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Olusegum Oluwatimi is one of the marquee transfers in the country from this past off-season and he will be looking to make an impact at Michigan after transferring from Virginia. Oluwatimi has All-American potential and will likely be a big reason for any success the Michigan offense will have.

2

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - 6-foot, 4-inches, 320-pounds

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Michael Schmitz is a sixth-year senior and is ready to improve upon his second-team All-Big Ten selection from last season and maybe even make a run at the Rimington Trophy. The only returning starter on the Minnesota offensive line, Schmitz is a great pivot.

3

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin, 6-foot, 6-inches, 317-pounds

Joe Tippman is one of the studs on the strong Wisconsin offensive line, only a junior, Tippman was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season as a sophomore.