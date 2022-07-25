ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Top three NFL draft-eligible centers in the Big Ten for 2022

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgMb2_0gsSAX9y00

It is never too early to talk about the NFL Draft and one of the most polarizing and fun positions to discuss is the center position. The pivot position is extremely underrated as the center is typically responsible for making the line calls.

We have been rolling through each position in the Big Ten and as we discussed previously, Michigan appears to have a dominant offensive line and they have a rich history of sending interior offensive linemen to the NFL like Cesar Ruiz, Mason Cole, and Graham Glasgow.

Minnesota also makes a surprise showing on this list, but the offensive line talent is on the rise with the emergence of P.J. Fleck, but enough talking about the list, but let’s dive in.

1

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan - 6-foot, 3-inches, 310-pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrlYZ_0gsSAX9y00
Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) snaps the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Olusegum Oluwatimi is one of the marquee transfers in the country from this past off-season and he will be looking to make an impact at Michigan after transferring from Virginia. Oluwatimi has All-American potential and will likely be a big reason for any success the Michigan offense will have.

2

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - 6-foot, 4-inches, 320-pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCF0x_0gsSAX9y00
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Michael Schmitz is a sixth-year senior and is ready to improve upon his second-team All-Big Ten selection from last season and maybe even make a run at the Rimington Trophy. The only returning starter on the Minnesota offensive line, Schmitz is a great pivot.

3

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin, 6-foot, 6-inches, 317-pounds

Joe Tippman is one of the studs on the strong Wisconsin offensive line, only a junior, Tippman was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season as a sophomore.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mason, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#All American#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy