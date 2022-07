HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More people in the Valley and around Virginia are facing the threat of eviction due to issues with the state’s rental relief program. Tenants and their landlords in Virginia have been able to apply for rental assistance from the State Department of Housing and Community Development through the online Gov2Go program, but now some tenants in the Valley are having big problems with it.

