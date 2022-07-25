ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portuguese Man O’ War Reported at Popular Westport Beach

By Maddie Levine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it was dozens of great white shark sightings along the Cape. Then, it was whales landing on boats. Now, Portuguese men o' war are the new topic of discussion after Horseneck Beach in Westport was forced to close Monday due to a reported sighting. The Massachusetts Department of...

fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Cabin Cruiser takes on water off Fairhaven Town Beach

“We still don’t know what we hit. We were more than 1000 yards off shore at the peak of high tide, and in safe water according to navigation systems and boating experience. We ended up 300 yards offshore as we were disabled for a half hour waiting for help! [William Brown, passenger]
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Seacoast Current

Massachusetts Fisherman Catches a Baby Shark

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay. According to the Duxbury Beach Reservation, this beautiful type of shark has made a comeback in New England waters.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WCVB

Plane ends up in trees on Cape Cod after landing mishap

No serious injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into the woods on Cape Cod. The plane ended up with its nose in the trees at Cape Cod Airfield in Barnstable. A police officer on the scene said the two people on board were not badly hurt.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

He Sailed Alone From Marion to Portugal — and He’s 16

Cal Currier, only 16 years old, departed Marion via sailboat last month and crossed the Atlantic Ocean alone over the weekend, landing himself in Portugal. He's among the youngest to ever do it. Even more impressive, Currier says he only recently took up sailing lessons. Yet he successfully tackled this...
MARION, MA
Boston

Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants for outdoor dining, according to OpenTable

Both offer waterside dining. Summer in New England brings outdoor meals with loved ones, and two Massachusetts restaurants are among the best in the U.S. when it comes to al fresco dining, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation platform recently released a list of the 100 best restaurants for...
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Photographer’s Passion Is Nature Photography

New Bedford's Paul Smith got a degree in accounting at Southeastern Massachusetts University (SMU), now known as the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMD). He worked as an accountant for Calvin Clothing, manufacturing men's suits at 64 Conduit Street in New Bedford for seven years. The plant opened in 1968 and closed in November 1991. It was then that Smith decided to strike out on his own – but what would he do for the rest of his life?
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Beach Reopens After Water Quality Issues

FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston

Antisemitic meme posted by RI restaurant prompts major backlash

Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton shared a post comparing recent warm temperatures to Nazi concentration camps. A Rhode Island restaurant is facing massive backlash after an antisemitic meme was posted on social media. The post in question appeared Friday on the Facebook page of Atlantic Sports Bar and...
TIVERTON, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

