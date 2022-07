Modern & classy wedding at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Kentucky boasts elegant decor, stunning looks, and touching tributes. Beau Muniz and Courtney Lattimore first came into each other’s lives at the iconic grounds of the Kentucky Derby in 2013. Ending up beside one another in the concert area, Beau took the opportunity to introduce himself and they hit it off! Unfortunately, soon after the pair had to return to their respective colleges at the University of Florida and Miami of Ohio. They eventually reunited in Louisville, where Beau began working and Courtney started med school, and have been growing in love ever since!

