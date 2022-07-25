ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Congressman Rodney Davis pushes for bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — When Congressman Rodney Davis took office in 2013, he introduced the Social Security Fairness Act. It’s a bill with broad bipartisan support that would expand Social Security benefits for many Americans. Before his time in office ends in January, the Taylorville Republican said he’s keen...

