Fort Worth-based PMG has won a big media account, the North America share of Nike’s $1 billion media business, according to several trade publication reports. According to a report in Adweek, Nike has been conducting a global media review and it selected two new agencies. One was IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative, which will be in charge of the athletic wear brand’s media in other parts of the world, while PMG will be Nike’s media agency of record in North America.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO