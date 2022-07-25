ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthStream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based educational and training content for health care professionals posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.5 million.

HealthStream expects full-year revenue in the range of $267.5 million to $273 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSTM

