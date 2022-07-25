Park National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) _ Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $34.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Newark, Ohio, said it had earnings of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $119.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

