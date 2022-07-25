Medpace: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.46.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $351.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.7 million.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $6.07 to $6.36 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion.

