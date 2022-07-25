ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Portfolio Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $25.3 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $82 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSS

