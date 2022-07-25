ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) _ Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $29 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBN

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

T-Mobile adds 1.7M customers, shares climb despite missing earnings expectations

T-Mobile reported $19.7 billion in revenue for its second fiscal quarter, which was down slightly from the year-ago quarter and missed analyst expectations. Still, the Bellevue, Wash.-based wireless carrier added 1.7 million new customers, up from 1.3 million a year ago, and the highest second quarter growth in its history. The company raised guidance for the current year.
BELLEVUE, WA
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Costamare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $122 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share. The shipping company posted revenue of $290.9 million in the period. _____
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Associated Press

Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728006015/en/ The company reaffirms guidance of $9.50-$10.00 adjusted EPS for 2022, building on strong underlying performance in the first half: (In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Posts $2B Loss, Still Beats Wall Street Expectations

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterVivendi Revenue Rises on Growth at Havas, Canal+Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Northeast Bancorp#Lewiston#Northeast Bank#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrier Global Q2 Earnings

Carrier Global CARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $229.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nielsen Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nielsen Holdings NLSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nielsen Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Old Republic Intl Q2 Earnings

Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Republic Intl beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $5.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Evans Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Evans Bancorp EVBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evans Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 13.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $104 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

U.S. Century Bank Earnings Preview

U.S. Century Bank USCB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that U.S. Century Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26. U.S. Century Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MYR Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

MYR Group MYRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MYR Group reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $58.54 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express: ‘Volatile freight demand’ in H2 will exceed available capacity

Heartland Express said Monday demand has stepped down from record levels but remains higher than the available capacity it has. “Freight demand in the second quarter of 2022 softened sequentially to the first quarter of 2022,” CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release. “While the current levels are down compared against the unprecedented levels experienced in the later months of 2021, we continue to have significantly more opportunities to haul freight than we are able to cover with our existing fleet and available drivers.”
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Community Health Systems CYH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Health Systems missed estimated earnings by 3700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.52 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $73.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares increased by 21.5% to $13.8 during Thursday's regular session. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 266.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.6 million.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy