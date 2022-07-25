Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) _ Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $29 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.8 million.

