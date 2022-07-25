Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Monday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $954.2 million in the period.

