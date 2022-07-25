ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Monday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $954.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results missed Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How To Trade Ford Stock Before And After Q2 Earnings Print

Ford Motor Company F is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close today (July 27). The heavily beaten-down stock was trading more than 3% higher heading into the event but remains down over 50% from the Jan. 13, 52-week high of $25.87. When the legacy-turning-electric vehicle...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its second-quarter 2022 financial results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728006015/en/ The company reaffirms guidance of $9.50-$10.00 adjusted EPS for 2022, building on strong underlying performance in the first half: (In millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Franklin#Kaiser Aluminum Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Kalu
Benzinga

Recap: Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agnico Eagle Mines beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $614.68 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Goosehead Insurance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance GSHD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $14.85 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Posts $2B Loss, Still Beats Wall Street Expectations

Amazon beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting revenues of $121.2 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier and well above the $119 billion consensus. However, the company once again reported a loss, this time for $2 billion in the quarter. The company’s share price rose by as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading with the company projecting net sales of between $125 billion and $130 billion, up double digits from the same quarter a year ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterVivendi Revenue Rises on Growth at Havas, Canal+Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Carrier Global Q2 Earnings

Carrier Global CARR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrier Global beat estimated earnings by 11.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was down $229.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trinity Industries Q2 Earnings

Trinity Industries TRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trinity Industries missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $45.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial OCFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OceanFirst Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. OceanFirst Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Valley National Q2 Earnings

Valley National VLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Valley National beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $132.66 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MYR Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

MYR Group MYRG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MYR Group reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $58.54 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Old Republic Intl Q2 Earnings

Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Old Republic Intl beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was down $5.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Insights

United Rentals URI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 21.67%, reporting an EPS of $7.86 versus an estimate of $6.46. Revenue was up $484.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Univest Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Univest Financial UVSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univest Financial missed estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $3.48 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Antero Midstream Q2 Earnings

Antero Midstream AM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream reported in-line EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was down $3.88 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy