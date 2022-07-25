Cathay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $89 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $189.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.8 million.

Cathay shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $41.51, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

