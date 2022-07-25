Sedgwick County abortion ballot contains two misspellings

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County ballots for next week’s election on a proposal that could remove abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution include two misspellings, including of the word “pregnancy.”

The misspellings in the text of the proposal will not impact the validity of the vote in the state’s second most-populous county, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said.

The text of the proposal on Sedgwick County paper and electronic ballots includes the line “pregnacy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstnces of necessity to save the life of the mother,” The Kansas City Star reported.

Caudillo said Kansas law says administrative errors may not be used to overturn elections. She said the county’s election office is studying ways to make sure similar errors don’t happen in the future.