ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County abortion ballot contains two misspellings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County ballots for next week’s election on a proposal that could remove abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution include two misspellings, including of the word “pregnancy.”

The misspellings in the text of the proposal will not impact the validity of the vote in the state’s second most-populous county, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said.

The text of the proposal on Sedgwick County paper and electronic ballots includes the line “pregnacy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstnces of necessity to save the life of the mother,” The Kansas City Star reported.

Caudillo said Kansas law says administrative errors may not be used to overturn elections. She said the county’s election office is studying ways to make sure similar errors don’t happen in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Elections
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Legislature#Misspellings#Politics Local#Election Local#The Kansas Constitution#The Kansas City Star
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy