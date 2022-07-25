Albany International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) _ Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $39.2 million.

The Rochester, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $261.4 million in the period.

Albany International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.01 billion.

Albany International shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82.21, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

