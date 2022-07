Sitka Police shot a brown bear near the intersection of Monastery and Sirstad Street early Sunday morning (7-24-22). Police received a call shortly before midnight on Saturday reporting a bear in the residential area. Fish and Game Biologist Steve Bethune received a call from officers around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers told Bethune that they’d shot the bear, which was digging in a trash can and behaving aggressively.

SITKA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO