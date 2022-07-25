ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon

 3 days ago

Doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up the teenager's nose and infected his brain. Town officials say the boat operator reported no injuries and no major damage to the vessel.

Wis. woman arrested for allegedly kidnapping 1-year-old, trying to lure children at day care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old woman was taken into custody for allegedly kidnapping her niece’s son and acting suspicious several times near a day care center. According to a criminal complaint cited by WFRV-TV, on Thursday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m., Green Bay Police officers were called out to a home on Packerland Drive for a "suspicious situation." Upon arriving, officers learned Rita Sterling left with the caller’s 1-year-old son.
Retired Baltimore police officer accused of molesting children at wife's day care

BALTIMORE – At the once busy Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, the playground equipment sits empty and the doors are locked as police investigate multiple allegations that children were sexually abused.The suspect who faces several felony charges is James Weems, Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer and the husband of the daycare's owner, Shanteari Weems. Police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that James Weems worked as a bus driver at the facility for at least two years. "It's horrible," said Kathy Scherr who works nearby. "You can't imagine what it's like as a parent to turn your child over to...
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
2 American tourists injured in crocodile attack in Mexico

Two U.S. tourists were injured by a crocodile at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort when one went swimming in the ocean at night and the other went in the water to help him. The civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco said Wednesday the first American suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest. The second, who went in the water to help, suffered a wound to his hand.
Public Safety

