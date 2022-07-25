It's hot! Cooling shelters open this week

City, churches and other organizations offer up some A/C as the thermometer inches upward

Newberg is in the midst of the year's hottest weather so far and, as a result, the city and nonprofits are opening cooling shelters throughout the community.

The Newberg Emergency Shelter, 615 N. College St., tops the list and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. through Thursday. Northwest Christian Church, 2315 Villa Road, plans on providing a cool place to rest from noon to 8 p.m. through Friday. Newberg Church of Christ, 2503 Haworth St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.

The Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., opened its doors to those seeking relief on Monday and will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday. 2nd Street Community Church, 504 E. First St., is offering respite from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue through Friday. Finally, the Newberg Library at the corner of Hancock and Howard streets opens Tuesday and will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday or Sunday, officials said.

Those unable or unwilling to travel to a cooling shelter are advised to follow some simple steps to remain safe during the heat spell.

Drink more water than usual and don't' wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Limit outdoor activity during the heat of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, as well as a good high-SPF sunscreen.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Don't leave children or pets in cars.

Check on relatives and neighbors who don't have air conditioning in their homes.