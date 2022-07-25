ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAPUP 8-Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes after Ukraine grain deal

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

KYIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Russia will further cut gas supplies to Europe in a blow to countries that have supported Kyiv just as there was hope on Monday that Ukraine's blocked grain exports would resume this week. Despite a weekend air strike, the first ships from Ukraine's Black...

www.agriculture.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian General Killed With U.S.-Supplied Missiles, Ukraine Says

Ukraine has said it has killed another Russian general, following an attack in which Kyiv's forces used American-supplied weapons. Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional military, wrote on Telegram about the "liquidation" of Major General Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps "after HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles hit the headquarters in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine.
MILITARY
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Ukraine HIMARS Destroy More Than 100 'High Value' Russian Targets: Official

Ukraine has successfully used High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to take out more than 100 "high value" Russian targets including ammunition depots, long-range artillery positions, command posts, air-defense sites and radar and communications nodes, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters. The U.S. provided Ukraine with HIMARS as part...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson

A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
MILITARY
#Ukraine#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Russian#The United Nations#Ukrainian#Bakhmut#The Nord Stream 1
Reuters

Russia joins G20 meeting overshadowed by Ukraine conflict

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 7 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine at a G20 gathering in Indonesia that was getting under way on Thursday with the war all but certain to dominate discussions.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Why Vladimir Putin Won’t Retreat on Ukraine

Russian grand strategy has historically driven Russia to view territorial expansion as its preferred security policy. Russia’s war in Ukraine has deep historical roots. Building on his previous assertion that Ukrainians, Belarusians, and Russians are “one people”, and his February declaration that a “special military operation” was necessary to demilitarize Ukraine and protect the people of Ukraine’s Donbass region, Russian president Vladimir Putin likened himself to Peter the Great and the war in Ukraine to Russia’s conquest of the Baltic from Sweden. In a June 10 speech commemorating the 350th anniversary of the birth of Peter the Great, Putin emphasized that Russia’s first emperor took nothing from Sweden but rather had returned territory to Russia. Noting that no European country recognized Russia’s claim before Peter’s conquest, Putin stated that Russia’s mission in Ukraine was “to restore and to strengthen” its state sovereignty by reincorporating historical territory.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia's war on Ukraine: 5 reasons why Putin won't stop

The U.S. and the West are amping up security aid to Ukraine with high hopes they can turn the tide back in its favor and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his brutal assault. But, he won’t. Here are five reasons why. 1. Putin believes that he has...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday’s airstrikes as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements. Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said an unspecified number of people were injured in the attack. Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said no grain storage facilities were hit in Odesa. Turkey’s defense minister, however, said he had spoken with Ukrainian authorities and one missile struck a grain silo and another landed nearby but neither affected loading at Odesa’s docks. “It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the U.N. and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”
POLITICS
International Business Times

Kyiv Says Hits Russian Arms Depot In South Ukraine

Kyiv said Tuesday it had launched a barrage of rockets and missiles on Russian military targets in southern Ukraine and destroyed an arms depot, in attacks that Moscow-backed authorities said had damaged homes. The bombardment overnight in the Kherson region -- which Russian forces captured soon after they invaded in...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Analysis-Putin Bets On An Ancient Weapon In Ukraine: Time

Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting on an ancient weapon more powerful than any of the missiles now being supplied by the United States and its European allies to Ukraine: time. Nearly five months since Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion that has devastated parts of Ukraine, Russia is hoping...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

