KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspected smash-and-grab burglar was arrested after being caught in the act outside of a Kihei business over the weekend. The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. when Maui Police (MPD) officers were called out to investigate a triggered burglar alarm at a business in the 2000 block of South Kihei Road. When officers arrived on scene they said they found a silver 2019 Ford Mustang backed up to the rear door of a business with its engine running.

KIHEI, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO