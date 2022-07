(The Center Square) – Falling fuel prices in New Jersey are better than the national rate for diesel but lagging the norm for unleaded gasoline. National and state analysis by AAA, the nation’s largest motoring and leisure travel membership organization, placed the Garden State’s averages Thursday morning at $5.45 for a gallon of diesel and $4.42 for a gallon of unleaded. That’s still 11 and 15 cents higher than the national norms, respectively; and of the 50 states and District of Columbia, 21 states are worse for diesel and 20 higher for unleaded.

