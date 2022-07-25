ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Police investigating after officer grabs Packers player by collar

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Devin Willems
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2Puz_0gsRhJEE00

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – An incident involving the Green Bay Police Department and Packers running back AJ Dillon Saturday has prompted an investigation.

The Packers’ stadium, Lambeau Field, held its first-ever soccer match on Saturday as they hosted Bayern Munich and Manchester City for an inaugural soccer exhibition game. Before the game began, a strong storm with heavy rain moved into the area, which led to a rain delay.

During the delay, Packers running back AJ Dillon came down onto the field. As he explained on social media, security invited him down and asked him to do a Lambeau Leap. That’s when a player, typically after scoring a touchdown, will jump into the bleachers behind the end zone.

In a video circulating on social media, a Green Bay Police officer appeared to grab Dillon, speak with him and then push him as he prepared to make the leap.

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon wrote in a Twitter post that included the video.

Many commented calling the officer’s actions “aggressive” while others said the officer may not have recognized the running back, who was drafted by the Packers in 2020.

Multiple fans arrested at inaugural soccer match at Lambeau Field

Dillon took to Twitter again Sunday to address the confusion about the situation.

“Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

The tweet showing the incident has over 13,000 likes and 800 retweets.

The Green Bay Police Department has responded to the situation, issuing the following statement:

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Five people were arrested during Saturday’s game, and four others were ejected due to “various misconduct violations.” Two individuals also ran onto the field, including one who was allegedly streaking, multiple fans told Nexstar’s WFRV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged after taking car from Green Bay dealership during test drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is facing multiple charges stemming from incidents that included taking a vehicle from a local car dealership and the alleged sexual assault of a teenager. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Robert Starnes is accused of two charges for...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Jailed After Punching a Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital

A Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly punched a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital. 31-year-old Timothy Bereta has been charged with Battery to Emergency Medical Care Provider and Disorderly Conduct. Officers were sent to the hospital at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday (July 22nd) on a...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

Cases against suspects in Green Bay homicide put on hold

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – With the trial of the primary suspect in a murder now scheduled for Sept. 12, the cases two co-defendants were postponed Monday. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and being party to mutilating a corpse in connection with the Sept. 27 murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Motorcyclist dies weeks after crashing into deer

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A De Pere motorcyclist died Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital following a crash with a deer. On July 4, at around 5 a.m., deputies of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5408 Tower RD in the Town of Rockland for a report of a crash.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
nbc24.com

Baby dies after semi crashes into home; driver 'torn up'

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. (WLUK) — A semi-truck crashed into a Wisconsin home Monday killing an 8-month-old baby boy in Winnebago County, according to officials. Officials say the semi was traveling southbound when it left the road and crashed into a home with people inside. Deputies confirmed Tuesday morning...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Leap#Manchester City#Bayern Munich#Green Bay Police
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Warehouse containing paper, plastic catches fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are providing more details surrounding the warehouse fire in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4 p.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Liberty Street for reports of smoke and flames being seen coming out of an industrial warehouse.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere motorcyclist dies after collision with deer

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere motorcyclist has died after a collision with a deer earlier this month. Dale E. Perock, 60, died at a hospital on July 26, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened July 4, at 5 a.m., in the area...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fundraiser collecting donations for family who lost child when semi hit house

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash that killed an 8-month-old boy when a semi hit the family’s home on Green Valley Road Monday night. The baby is identified as Martin Stechner the Third. A local non-profit has launched a...
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff’s Office identifies victims in fiery crash in Egg Harbor

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released names of two people involved in a fiery crash July 19 in Egg Harbor. Officials say Timothy V. Corn, 37, Neopit was killed in the crash. Emelio R. Rodriguez, 25, Shawano survived the crash. The crash happened...
EGG HARBOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox11online.com

Members of Journey, Rascal Flatts and Chicago to perform together in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Arena is gearing up to welcome some top performers this fall with its Generation Radio show. The band features Deen Castronovo from Journey, Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts and Jason Scheff from Chicago. Other members include singers Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton. Generation Radio is...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outdoor dining at Parker John’s

(WFRV) – There’s a new place for outdoor dining in Green Bay and it’s a puppy-friendly patio with fireplaces and games. Local 5 Live visited Parker John’s where they’ve always got new refreshing summer-flavored drinks to go along with their great bar-b-que and pizza. Parker...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Victims identified in deadly Door County crash

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims in the crash that occurred on Heritage Lake Road on July 19, which left one dead. Deputies say that Timothy V. Corn, a 37-year-old from Neopit, was the man who was pronounced dead on the scene. The surviving victim has been identified as Emelio R. Rodriguez, a 25-year-old man from Shawano.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Oshkosh, July 31, 2022: Candlelight Vigil to Honor Isaiah Tucker

315 N Main Street, Oshkosh, WI – 4 P.M. 5 years later and we are still here! 5 years ago Isaiah Tucker had a long life of love, fatherhood, hard work, and friendship ahead of him before it was stolen from this world by Officer Aaron Achterberg on July 31st, 2017. Isaiah needed a crisis counselor and a trained social worker but what he was met with was violence, humiliation, and heartlessness that lead to his untimely passing at the hands of Oshkosh Police Department. Join us as we mourn his loss, support his family, and continue to call for accountability with a Civilian-lead Police Accountability Council (CPAC). Police crimes happen everyday and everywhere; we will never forget Isaiah.
OSHKOSH, WI
whbl.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested after Firey Rollover Crash

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man killed in crash, two others hurt

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was killed in a crash in Fond du Lac County Tuesday evening. At about 4:14 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Dyne Road and Kinker Road in the Town of Friendship.
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy