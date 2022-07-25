ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Behind Le Dive and the Nines Heads to Williamsburg With a French Restaurant and Bar

By Melissa McCart
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Age Hospitality — behind Acme and the Nines in Noho, the Happiest Hour in the West Village and Le Dive on the Lower East Side — is opening an art nouveau bar and restaurant reminiscent of a French brasserie, Deux Chats at 1 Dunham Place at Broadway, in Williamsburg, on...

ny.eater.com

