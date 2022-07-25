Team Behind Le Dive and the Nines Heads to Williamsburg With a French Restaurant and Bar

Nan Xiang — an NYC favorite for mouthwatering xiao long bao (soup dumplings) — is opening a location in Manhattan for the first time ever! Known for their “Lucky Six Soup Dumplings” in pretty pastels — which comes in the flavors of pork, crab meat & pork, chicken, scallop & pork, black truffle & pork, and gourd luffa with shrimp & pork — Nan Xiang is a beloved Flushing staple that will now have an additional home in Midtown’s Koreatown, a block from the Empire State Building. The new outpost will open to the public this Thursday, July 28 for a soft opening from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., taking walk-ins only. Stay tuned for the announcement of hours after that! The space appears to be minimal and spacious with natural wood tones and landscape images, according to photos teased on their social accounts.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO