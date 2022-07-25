ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha police blotter: Report of man attempting to enter caller's garage

By Freeman Staff
 3 days ago

11:43 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue reported a man dressed in all black was attempting to get into the caller's garage. According...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Lost phone tracked down

11:43 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 2100 block of Kensington Drive reported he lost his phone but tracked it to that address. He found it inside a vehicle at the address and could clearly see it sitting inside the vehicle. An incident report was created. Read the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin police pursuit, Milwaukee man arrested

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A 19-year-old Milwaukee was taken into custody Thursday morning, July 28 following a police pursuit in Franklin. It began around 1:45 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 27th Street and Drexel Avenue. According to police, the driver fled from officers...
WISN

Hit-and-run: Oak Creek bicyclist suffers broken knee

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An Oak Creek cyclist is pushing to find the driver who struck her Wednesday morning, then left the scene. Virginia Mazur said she was scheduled to work at 10 a.m. Wednesday at her new Cousin Subs job, when a driver hit her. Mazur said she...
WISN

Search warrants unsealed in Franklin woman's disappearance

FRANKLIN, Wis. — For 15 months, two search warrants related to thedisappearance and homicide investigation of Sandra Eckert have been under a court-ordered seal. 12 News obtained several search warrants from Sandra and her husband, Wes Eckert's home, and another property on Rawson Avenue about five miles away. Detectives...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alcohol believed to be involved in New Berlin crash

NEW BERLIN — A driver caused damage to the New Berlin Hills Golf Course at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, according to New Berlin Police. Police responded to the report of a car that had been driving westbound on West Lincoln Avenue at South 124th Street and had crashed through the east fence of New Berlin Hills Golf Course.
wlip.com

Country Thunder Arrest and Citation Totals Released

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Country Thunder arrest and citation totals have been released. There were nine felony arrests including three for child abuse, two for bail jumping as well as battery, strangulation, threats to an officer, and endangering safety. 16 misdemeanor arrests were recorded-seven for disorderly conduct, 5 for resisting an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Armed robbery near Marquette; vehicle stolen, 3 suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday, July 27 near 22nd and Wells. It happened around 6 a.m. According to police, three subjects approached a non-Marquette affiliated woman, displayed a weapon and demanded property. The suspects obtained the victim's property and then...
TMJ4 News

One killed in Kenosha hit and run, suspect charged with 6th OWI

KENOSHA — Kenosha police said a woman has died and a man has been charged following a hit-and-run on Saturday. The crash happened around 11:21 a.m. near 120th and 38th. Police said the incident resulted in two substantial injuries, one of which had to be transported via Flight for Life. That victim, 89-year-old Marilyn Kutzler, has since died.
wlip.com

Three People Shot in Beach Park After Argument in Business Parking Lot

(Beach Park, IL) Three people are in varying conditions, after being shot in broad daylight in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff's officials say the incident took place Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 in the parking lot of a business in the 38-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue. Authorities say a trio of people were shot after an argument with a male subject. The victims were able to drive away from the scene where they were found by Sheriff's deputies, and transported to the hospital. A male was in critical condition, another male was in serious condition, while a female was considered stable. Officials do not believe the shooting was gang-related. There have been no arrests at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight, gunshots at Brookfield residence; Menomonee Falls man arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a report of gunshots fired outside a residence on East View Court on Sunday, July 24. Officers initially responded to a report of a fight at the residence around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. While they were on the way, they got additional information about gunshots being fired.
WISN

Video: gunfight sends Milwaukee man and teen to hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department says two people are in the hospital after a large gunfight. It happened outside the Citgo gas station at 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Surveillance footage WISN 12 News obtained from the gas station shows the brawl...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bench warrant issued for teen charged with driving stolen car in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. — A bench warrant was issued for a Madison teen charged accused of crashing a stolen vehicle on the Beltline earlier this spring. Online court records show that Avion Howard, 19, failed to appear for a pre-trial conference Friday. A warrant was issued Monday. RELATED: Teens stole car from open garage before Beltline crash, complaint alleges Howard is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

19th and Center shooting: Milwaukee police seek known gunman

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital on Tuesday afternoon, July 26 – after being shot near 19th and Center, police say. Officials say an occupant of a vehicle fired shots at the victim, subsequently striking him. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase stolen Kia, Hyundai: video

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police have released dashboard camera video from a high-speed chase that happened early Wednesday morning, July 27. Police were called to a hotel near Port Washington and Green Tree around 12:45 a.m. for the reported thefts of a Kia and Hyundai. A short time after the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rochester man accused, stabbing his mother; faces multiple charges

ROCHESTER, Wis. - A 27-year-old Rochester man faces multiple charges for allegedly stabbing of his own mother. The accused is Devin Molina – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Felony intimidation of a victim. Disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the...
nbc15.com

Police continue to investigate downtown near UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public can return to the 600 block of Langdon Street Tuesday night after officials asked people to avoid the area due to police activity. According to a WiscAlert posted around 8:15 p.m., it asks people to avoid Langdon Street and State Street. In an update around 8:50 p.m., a new alert said that police do not believe there is a threat in the area any longer.
