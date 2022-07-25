Actor Paul Sorvino, of ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ fame, dead at 83

Actor Paul Sorvino, who brought more than a few larger-than-life characters to the stage and screen, died Monday at the age of 83, his publicist Roger Neal confirmed.

Neal confirmed to The Associated Press that Sorvino died Monday morning of natural causes at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

His wife, DeeDee Sorvino, also confirmed his death on social media, posting on Instagram, “I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Sorvino, the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, was most recognized for playing mob boss Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s beloved gangster film “Goodfellas,” as well as Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and Sgt. Frank Cerreta on “Law & Order.”

According to Variety, Sorvino had more than 170 credits and dozens of roles in recent years, including guest appearances on “Godfather of Harlem,” “Bad Blood,” “Undercover Grandpa,” “The Goldbergs” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”

True fans remember Sorvino’s turns as James Caan’s bookie in 1974′s “The Gambler,” Claire Danes’ pushy father in 1996′s “Romeo and Juliet” and a strung-out heroin addict in 2003′s “The Cooler,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, made his Broadway debut in 1964′s “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970. He also directed and starred in a film written by his daughter Amanda Sorvino and featuring his son Michael Sorvino.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paul Sorvino TORONTO - SEPTEMBER 6: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Paul Sorvino participates in the "Mambo Italiano" press conference during the 2003 Toronto International Film Festival at the Delta Chelsea Hotel September 6, 2003 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

