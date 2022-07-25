Projecting Chargers' secondary depth chart in 2022

Football has returned, and the Chargers officially kick off training camp with high expectations and new faces.

A revamped secondary loaded with star power starters is sure to be watched closely, along with the depth waiting in the wings behind them.

Here is how I expect the defensive back room to shake up when the Chargers head into Week 1 against the Raiders

Cornerbacks

J.C. Jackson

The $82.5 million free agency splurge. Jackson was brought to Los Angeles to erase No. 1 targets and frustrate quarterbacks into throwing interceptions. He is one of the NFL’s best cover men and will face no shortage of tests in 2022.

Asante Samuel Jr.

After many draft analysts pegged the former Florida State Seminole as a slot-exclusive player, the Chargers demonstrated their faith in the second-round choice by trusting him on the outside. Samuel is technically sound, sticky to his opponent’s hips, and multitasks with confidence. His ascension opposite Jackon will be exciting to watch

Bryce Callahan

Staley praised the former Denver Bronco slot agent’s movement skills, long speed, and lower body strength this offseason. Callahan is a capable defender against the more agile inside weapons, and he’s a great fit for Staley’s defensive philosophy that values athleticism over size.

Michael Davis

Last year’s CB1 finds himself as a rotational player heading into this season, but Davis offers the Chargers vital flexibility. If the offense’s top target shifts to the slot for a play, Davis suit up at the outside spot and allow Samuel to move inside. Davis had his share of ups and downs in 2021, but he knows the defensive system and offers 4.34 speed with plenty of length at 6-foot-2.

Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor didn’t capture national attention during the draft process, but the sixth-round selection is versatile, fast, and brings a studious mentality to the game. Taylor tracks the ball well and responds to every detail revealed by the offense. He’ll back up Callahan in the slot and contribute as a returner on special teams.

Deane Leonard

Leonard will compete with Teavaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, and Mark Webb Jr. for the final spot in the defensive back room. He’s only a rookie still learning the system, but his quickness, ball skills, and strong OTA performance give him the best shot to make the team.

Safeties

Derwin James

James rebounded with a strong 2021 campaign after missing eleven games the previous season. He’s the perfect blend of physicality, range, coverage ability, and instincts. Rumblings around the league suggest he’s primed for a massive payday before the start of the season.

Nasir Adderley

Adderley lined up with James for a full season and the results were catastrophic for offenses. Staley will alternate James and Adderley over the top and down in the box, using them both as chess pieces to add strength against the pass and patch up necessary gaps facing the run. Adderley puts down ball carriers hard and has only scraped the surface of his opportunistic abilities.

J.T. Woods

Woods played the ultimate centerfielder role for Baylor and racked up so many interceptions the coaching staff started calling him ‘The Heartbreak Kid.’ He’s also got 4.3 speed (notice a trend?) to provide swift help to the team’s cornerbacks when needed. Woods and his eye for turnovers in the deep half should lead to more freedom for James and Adderley.

Alohi Gilman

Gilman will compete with Woods for two-deep duties behind Woods and Adderley. He contributed 37 tackles and an interception to the unit last season. Both Adderley and James have missed the majority of a season at one point in their careers, so having extra depth at the position is a good idea.