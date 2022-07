PBR — Professional Bull Riders — is bringing their Team Series to Southern California. It’s an elite new league featuring the world’s best bull riders competing on teams in head-to-head battles. The PBR Team Series is at the Honda Center in Anaheim August 12th and 13th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Now, our partners at PBR are furnishing tickets to one night of the competition for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text PBR to 515151 for your chance to win two “Elite Seat” tickets to the PBR Team Series event at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Friday, August 12th. Message and data rates apply. These are great seats close to the dirt, with a personal on-site concierge, a q&a session with PBR talent and much more! It’ll be a night of intense action with the most skilled bull riders around. Good luck!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO