Leland, NC

Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation

WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Leland receives $950,000 to identify critical routes, problems. Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets,...

www.wect.com

abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Leland, NC
Government
City
Leland, NC
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court will hear Republicans' bid to increase state authority over election laws in case with massive implications for 2024

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could potentially give state legislatures virtually unchecked power over how they run their elections, it was announced on Thursday. A decision bears potentially massive implications for the upcoming presidential race. The case, Moore v. Harper, is focused on North Carolina Republican lawmakers'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court’s Extreme Power Grab

The Supreme Court has become the most powerful branch of the federal government, stripping women of their constitutional rights, hamstringing states’ ability to regulate guns, and sidelining the constitutional mandate to keep religion out of government, virtually overnight. The new majority bloc flexed its power at a level so in defiance of public opinion and long-standing legal principles this term that its members must believe themselves immune to any and all accountability. The scariest thing is, they may be right.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Political Parties#Switches#Politics Local#Dwi
The Associated Press

Judge blocks campaign law enforcement in AG campaign probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a court hearing in Greensboro, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled for Stein’s campaign and other plaintiffs who filed an unusual lawsuit last week against State Board of Elections members and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. The temporary restraining order that Eagles signed means that Freeman’s office is prevented from using that law to prosecute anyone associated with a 2020 commercial that the Democratic incumbent aired against then-Republican challenger Jim O’Neill. The law prohibits anyone from knowingly publishing or circulating false information about a candidate with the intent of hurting that candidate’s chances in the election. It enabled an ongoing investigation into the Stein commercial, which focused on untested rape kits held by local law enforcement agencies.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

States can stop federal election interference in local elections

When at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. So goes the motto of the Biden White House and the Democratic Party at large as they begin Round Four of trying to undermine the integrity of our state elections. After two rounds of coercion and one round of trickery, Democrats are now trying to turn agencies into “get out the vote” operations in our local districts.
AGRICULTURE
