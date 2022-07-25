NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer

The US government will once again extend the Covid-19 public health emergency, continuing measures that have given millions of Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth services. The Department of Health and Human Services has repeatedly renewed the emergency since it was originally declared in January 2020, with the...
Newly updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org captures details of laws in 21 states that establish new limits on executive authority to act in response to public health emergencies. "Since January 2021, 21 states have passed new laws restricting public...
In protest of a newly-appointed “progressively responsible” town manager in North Carolina, an entire police force has turned in their two weeks notice because of their alleged “hostile work environment.”. The New York Post reports Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson, a key clerk, and five of his...
Kinney County Judge Tully Shahan warned Democratic mayors in D.C. and New York City that the immigration crisis is coming to their neighborhoods. Shahan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday the federal government has the ability to intervene and curb the flow of migrants as local communities are attempting to help by processing cases.
Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C. announced their resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, comes less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An appeals court has revived a federal lawsuit that a lower court dismissed accusing the state of West Virginia of failing to protect children and fix its overwhelmed foster care system. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday sent the lawsuit back to U.S. District Court in Charleston, pushing back on state claims that a federal court should have no part in disputes about the system. The lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed in October 2019 by a Charleston law firm and two nonprofit advocacy groups on behalf of a dozen children against Gov. Jim Justice, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and other state officials. A U.S. district judge last year granted the state’s motion to dismiss the case, saying that the state court system should have jurisdiction over child welfare cases. He also determined six of the plaintiffs had left the foster care system, rendering their claims moot.
During the Covid pandemic The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause, and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
Comments / 0