ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

NC Department of Health and Human Services begins issuing Pandemic-EBT benefits for summer

WECT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Leland receives $950,000 to identify critical routes, problems. Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets, leaving shelters bursting at the seams. Mother...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bloomberg

Biden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency

The US government will once again extend the Covid-19 public health emergency, continuing measures that have given millions of Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth services. The Department of Health and Human Services has repeatedly renewed the emergency since it was originally declared in January 2020, with the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Health
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Leland, NC
Government
City
Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Health
960 The Ref

A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned

Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C. announced their resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, comes less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
LocalNewsMatters.org

Judge orders state to stop denying COVID-related rental assistance applications pending outcome of lawsuit

An Alameda County Superior Court judge last week ordered state housing administrators to temporarily stop denying pending COVID-19-related rental assistance applications. Judge Frank Roesch ordered the California Department of Housing and Community Development to pause denials while the court decides if the state’s application process violates due process standards.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

West Virginia foster care system lawsuit revived by court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An appeals court has revived a federal lawsuit that a lower court dismissed accusing the state of West Virginia of failing to protect children and fix its overwhelmed foster care system. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday sent the lawsuit back to U.S. District Court in Charleston, pushing back on state claims that a federal court should have no part in disputes about the system. The lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed in October 2019 by a Charleston law firm and two nonprofit advocacy groups on behalf of a dozen children against Gov. Jim Justice, the state Department of Health and Human Resources and other state officials. A U.S. district judge last year granted the state’s motion to dismiss the case, saying that the state court system should have jurisdiction over child welfare cases. He also determined six of the plaintiffs had left the foster care system, rendering their claims moot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Pandemic#Dwi

Comments / 0

Community Policy