England Women beat South Africa in final T20 as Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp impress

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland coped without injured captain Heather Knight once again as enterprising batting cameos from Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone and two wickets on debut for Freya Kemp helped the hosts beat South Africa by 38 runs in the final T20 and win the multi-format series 14-2. Knight sat out...

