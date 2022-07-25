ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite makes improvements to McWhorter School Park

By City of Mesquite
 2 days ago

The City of Mesquite is rolling out...

Mesquite ISD allocates federal funding as new school year approaches

As the new school year draws near, Mesquite ISD is allocating federal funding to continue helping invest in student success. In is July meeting, Orlando Riddick, Mesquite ISD’s effectiveness officer, presented areas where district staff planned on allocating Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funding.
MESQUITE, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mesquite, TX
Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Mesquite, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall reminds residents to continue conserving water

ROCKWALL, TX (July 27, 2022) – While residents’ ongoing water conservation efforts have been successful in decreasing consumption in the past few weeks, the City of Rockwall reminds residents we need to continue to be frugal with water usage. Temperatures continue to be in the triple digits, and there has been no significant rain to help alleviate drought concerns. We can all do a better job to help preserve our existing water resources.
ROCKWALL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina schedules Maryland improvements project meeting for Aug. 1

The city of Celina Engineering Department will be conducting a public meeting to discuss any concerns relating to the Maryland improvements project. The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers building located at 112 N. Colorado St. in Downtown Celina.
CELINA, TX
Local Profile

Get Ready For School In Collin County

Summer break is coming to an end in a couple of weeks and parents know what that means: rushing to get everything ready for the school year. We’ve come up with a handy guide for preparing for the first day of school. School Year Calendars. Frisco, Allen, Plano, Blue...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
PLANetizen

North Texas HOA Effectively Bans Section 8 Recipients

The homeowners association of Providence Village, a community an hour north of Dallas, Texas, has effectively banned Section 8 voucher recipients from the neighborhood, reports Joshua Fechter in the Texas Tribune. Section 8 tenants have to leave Providence when their current leases end, according to the new rule. The homeowners...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Check out the under construction Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center

On a warm Wednesday in July, Gillespie, a training firefighter with the Plano Fire-Rescue Department, along with Training Captain Andy Lane gave the Plano Star Courier a sneak peek of the Plano Fire-Rescue Training Center. You can see the construction under way and nearing completion from McDermott Road. The center is located at the intersection of McDermott and Robinson roads, across the street from the Plano Police Department Northwest Substation.
PLANO, TX
Education
Politics
wbap.com

Police Train for Active Shooter Scenario ahead of School Year

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Weeks ahead of the start of the school year, local first responders are preparing for the potential of a school shooter scenario. The Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management, Dallas Independent School District and the Dallas ISD Police Department partnered for a routine joint exercise on Wednesday. The exercise focused on a coordinated response in the event of a school shooting.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Here's the vision behind Frisco's Cannaday Recreation center

A Frisco park that aims to encourage fitness is on the road to being open to the community. Cannaday Recreation Area is expected to open sometime this summer, Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates said in a July 11 interview with the Frisco Enterprise.
FRISCO, TX
dallasfreepress.com

Goal of MLK Food Park, now in Fair Park, is ‘welcoming’ South Dallas residents and people of color

The MLK Pop-Up Food Park returned to South Dallas this summer, moving from Martin Luther King Boulevard to a new location in Fair Park. The popular event featuring Black-owned food vendors launched in spring 2021. Desiree “Dee” Powell, who managed the initial food park for Better Block and The Real Estate Council, was determined to make the temporary park a permanent fixture in our neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonprofit health care provider LifePath Systems launches pharmacy at Plano office

LifePath Systems staff celebrated the opening of the pharmacy with a ribbon-cutting July 15. (Courtesy Deanna Easley/LifePath Systems) LifePath Systems, a nonprofit authority providing services for behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders in Collin County, held a ribbon-cutting July 15 for its new pharmacy in partnership with Integrated Prescription Management, according to a July 20 press release. Located at the Plano behavioral health building at 7300 Alma Drive, the pharmacy was launched to further reduce barriers to health care, such as inadequate insurance and transportation, for the over 1,500 clients it serves in the area.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

North Texas law professor breaks down impact of $7B Spectrum lawsuit

DALLAS — A recent North Texas jury verdict involving a national cable company has established itself as a foundational example of the type of extreme punishment that can be handed down in a legally unique situation. Tuesday, a Dallas County jury awarded $7 billion in punitive damages against Charter...
DALLAS, TX

