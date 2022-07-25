Mesquite makes improvements to McWhorter School Park

ROCKWALL, TX (July 27, 2022) – While residents’ ongoing water conservation efforts have been successful in decreasing consumption in the past few weeks, the City of Rockwall reminds residents we need to continue to be frugal with water usage. Temperatures continue to be in the triple digits, and there has been no significant rain to help alleviate drought concerns. We can all do a better job to help preserve our existing water resources.

