Mesquite makes improvements to McWhorter School Park

LifePath Systems staff celebrated the opening of the pharmacy with a ribbon-cutting July 15. (Courtesy Deanna Easley/LifePath Systems) LifePath Systems, a nonprofit authority providing services for behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders in Collin County, held a ribbon-cutting July 15 for its new pharmacy in partnership with Integrated Prescription Management, according to a July 20 press release. Located at the Plano behavioral health building at 7300 Alma Drive, the pharmacy was launched to further reduce barriers to health care, such as inadequate insurance and transportation, for the over 1,500 clients it serves in the area.
