Celebrities

‘DWTS’ pro Sharna Burgess shows her scar from unplanned C-section

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTcRZ_0gsRS3Vc00
Sharna Burgess showed off her C-section scar and talked about her postpartum journey in a candid post on Instagram. sharnaburgess/Instagram

Sharna Burgess is getting candid about the unexpected C-section she underwent when delivering her son, Zane, with boyfriend Brian Austin Green.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, who gave birth to her first child less than a month ago, posted on Instagram Monday a photo of her scarred belly and said she has thought to herself that she’s been left “utterly unrecognizable.”

“I didn’t expect a C section,” Burgess began in a lengthy caption.

“I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option.”

The pro dancer explained that she had been in labor over 30 hours, her water had broken twice, and she wasn’t dilating enough, which caused doctors to advise her to get a C-section.

“In the moment it was scary, s–t even on the table it was scary,” she admitted. “But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority.”

Burgess shared she was clueless about how to recover from a C-section and was “afraid” to look her body for the first time after the procedure.

“The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought ‘wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s–t,'” she said.

However, the Australian native said she recognized during those times of insecurity that she had grown a life inside of her, and so that “miracle makes it all worth it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aADb4_0gsRS3Vc00
Burgess posted this snap of herself at the gym less than a week after giving birth.

Burgess noted that regardless of how a woman has delivered their child “postpartum recovery is no joke.”

“Women, we are incredible, remember that when you’re crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed,” she concluded. “It’s painful and emotional but it’s beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you’ve got this xx”

Burgess has been posting frequent updates about her postpartum journey, and earlier this month shared a mirror selfie of herself back at the gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9AMn_0gsRS3Vc00
Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced in February they were expecting a child, one year after they began dating.

“Recovery is slow but steady,” the choreographer captioned a pic of herself in a sports bra and leggings. “It has been one heck of a week. It’s been beautiful. I am in newborn bliss.”

Zane is Burgess’ first child. However, Green, 49, has a 20-year-old son Kassius with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and three more children, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Page Six

