SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of attempted murder following a shooting Sunday night was denied bond by a judge. The Sheriff’s Office responded to Pickens Avenue in Chesnee at around 10 p.m. on Sunday after the shooting was reported. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot in the head. Currently, the victim is still in critical condition.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO