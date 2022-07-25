ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Former BSO deputy found not guilty in rough 2019 arrest of Delucca Rolle in Tamarac

By T.J. Parker, Jeff Lennox, Samantha Sosa
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wsvn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Broward Sheriff#Bso Capt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy