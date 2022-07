Center prospect excelled playing in Sweden, brings strong two-way game. Expectations are high for Filip Bystedt even before he starts his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks. The 18-year-old center prospect, the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is projected to be a high scorer with plenty of upside. He had 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) playing for Linkoping in Sweden's junior league and two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 games with Linkoping in the Swedish Hockey League, the country's top professional league. Bystedt finished the season with three points (two goals, one assist) in six games to help Sweden win the 2022 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO