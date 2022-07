KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men face felony charges after a disabled man was seen on security footage being dragged across a driveway on his back. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jakolby Stigall and 71-year-old Elbert Sharp Jr. were working as caregivers on March 17 at the Sertoma Center when a staff member reported they had abused a vulnerable client and failed to report the abuse.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO