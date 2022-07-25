ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching About Real-World, Transdisciplinary Problems and Phenomena through Convergence Education

By Carol O’Donnell, Kelly J. Day
Smithonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s K-12 classrooms, students are learning a lot more than just reading, writing, and arithmetic. Today, problem- and phenomenon-based learning means that students are tackling some of the most complex topics of our times, whether it is cybersecurity, innovation and entrepreneurship, climate change, biodiversity loss, infectious disease, water scarcity, energy...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Phys.org

In the pursuit of scientific truth, working with adversaries can pay off

Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla, famous inventors both, were also, famously, rivals. Their heated relationship came to a head in what became known as the "war of the currents." Tesla favored alternating currents (AC) for the United States electrical system, Edison wanted direct currents, and, though AC ultimately won out, the rivalry never faded.
Entrepreneur

How To Use Entrepreneurial Creativity For Innovation

Innovation is fundamental in the development of a successful business. Innovation is taking an idea and turning it into something valuable and relevant. Creativity is the ability to see the world in new ways, find hidden patterns, make connections between seemingly disparate things and generate new ideas. Innovation often drives creativity, but creativity does not always lead to innovation.
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Reveal Co-Founder Zuri Masud Fuels Food Science Innovation Based in Sustainability and Empathy

Pictured: Zuri Masud | Photo credit:Hidden Gems Beverage Company. Despite the lack of representation in the food science industry for Black women, Zuri Masud knows how to take up space and go after what she wants. It is more profound than understanding science. It's about cultivating learned methods to create tasty products that offer solutions to environmental and community problems. The co-founder of Hidden Gems Beverage Company is half of the duo responsible for turning avocado seeds into delightful drinks. She also embodies an infectious, innovative spirit that will pave a pathway for future generations of young Black people interested in the food science field.
technologynetworks.com

Opinionated Science x Extraordinary Grace: Being Your Authentic Self in STEM

This episode of Opinionated Science is part of our latest podcast mini-series, where we are joined by esteemed STEM advocates, scientists as well as diversity, equity and inclusion experts who share their experiences interacting with and mentoring a virtual scientist named Grace. Grace represents the next generation of scientists, but...
Smithonian

Study Refutes Controversial Research That Divided the T. Rex Into Three Species

Earlier this year, a paper suggesting the iconic T. rex was actually three separate species was met with criticism from the paleontology community. The study, led by independent researcher and paleoartist Gregory Paul, proposed adding two new T. rex relatives: the T. regina and the T. imperator. “I’m aware that...
Benzinga

AgriFORCE Growing Systems: The AgTech Company Focused On Pivoting Agriculture Towards Greater Sustainability And Nutrition

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on July 22nd, 2022. AgriFORCE is aiming to transform modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent pending facility design and automated growing system. They also offer consulting services and solutions for the AgTech industry.
Business Insider

Founder and CEO of biotech company Nuritas is keeping the company's mission fixed on 'learning the language of life' to bring molecular food science to new heights

Nora Khaldi is the founder and CEO of Nuritas, a biotech company using proprietary AI technology to discover and develop plant-based bioactive peptides. Khaldi explained that Nuritas' approach to innovation is its focus on "learning the language of life." This article is part of Innovation Leaders, a series examining how...
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: Multi-Sector Dynamics Modeling

Earth systems models view the world as a complicated web of interactions between many different forces. For instance, natural water supplies are important to both farmers and operators of power plants. The decisions made by farmers and powerplant operators, in turn, affect rivers and streams. Multi-sector Dynamics Modeling (MSD) is...
HackerNoon

Studying Engineering in the UK: What Courses and Which Universities?

The engineering profession has always been known as one of the most challenging and rewarding fields. The job requires a combination of technical knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving to solve problems in the workplace or in other areas of life. Engineering is a field that requires specialized training, education, and experience....
HackerNoon

Sustaining Our Creativity through Managing Multiple Projects

The MacArthur Fellows Program is a prize awarded annually to 20 – 30 citizens or residents of the United States, from any field based on their demonstrated talent, dedication and potential, and not necessarily on their past achievements. The complete list of recipients is here. If you glance through it, you will notice the winners’ occupations are remarkably diverse: spider silk biologists, farmers, atmospheric chemists, painters, sculptors, tropical foresters, rare book preservationists, computer scientists, doctors, historians, etc.
