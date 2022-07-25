Teaching About Real-World, Transdisciplinary Problems and Phenomena through Convergence Education

Pictured: Zuri Masud | Photo credit:Hidden Gems Beverage Company. Despite the lack of representation in the food science industry for Black women, Zuri Masud knows how to take up space and go after what she wants. It is more profound than understanding science. It's about cultivating learned methods to create tasty products that offer solutions to environmental and community problems. The co-founder of Hidden Gems Beverage Company is half of the duo responsible for turning avocado seeds into delightful drinks. She also embodies an infectious, innovative spirit that will pave a pathway for future generations of young Black people interested in the food science field.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO