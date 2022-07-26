ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man detained for questioning after shooting near Lynndale

 3 days ago

Greenville police say a person has been detained after a shooting Monday afternoon.

About 3 p.m. officers responded to the incident the area of 3306 Evans St., according to Kristen Hunter, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman. They found a man shot in the leg after what appeared to have been a dispute.

Hunter said the victim’s injuries did not appear life-threatening and that no ongoing threat to the public exists. The department did not release the name of the man in custody as of 5 p.m. Monday.

About 4:15 p.m. officers were still on scene. A man was in the back of a GPD vehicle. Behind crime scene tape at an apartment was an abandoned shoe and other items believed to have been left after the shooting.

The area is Building A of the Brookfield at Lynndale apartments, three blocks north of Willoughby Park near Pinehurst Road and and Sara Lane.

