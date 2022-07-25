ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Renting is cheaper than buying a starter home in most metros, analysis finds

By Ryan Bass, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4hTG_0gsRJQEN00

( NewsNation ) — A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a starter home in most major metropolitan areas.

Last month, in 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home, according to a recent R ealtor.com analysis . That’s a big change from just a few months ago.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate increases have made the monthly cost to buy a first-time home about $416 more per month than it would have been last year.

Some of the cities where renting was more affordable were hot spots including San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. That’s despite June rental prices spiking 14.1% over the past year.

The rising cost to find a home or an apartment will eventually start to slow down, experts say, they just can’t pinpoint exactly when.

June inflation hits 9.1%, highest in four decades

“We are not as volatile, say, as the stock market. But we do have cycles, and we do follow those cycles,” said Bonnie Heatzig, executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman.

Even apartment complex owners know a rental hike slowdown is overdue.

“I think rentals are a little bit high above what they should be,” said Steve Davis, CEO of Total Wealth Academy. “I’m loving it as an apartment owner. But I do recognize that I’m gonna stop raising rents here in a little while, and just let it sit for a couple of years so I don’t end up with a lot of vacancy.”

But if your goal is to buy a first home, it’s cheaper to do so in cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Cleveland, Baltimore or Indianapolis, according to the Realtor.com report . For those looking to put down roots somewhere, it might be the better option.

“If you plan on staying in the area where you are and you can afford to buy,” Heatzig said, “I think it’s your best bet if you can find something that you like within your price point.”

Shadow inflation: What it is and how you’re already paying it

There are still bargains to find in some of the bigger metros, but Davis said suburbs offer some of the better prices.

“Outside of the city is the best bang for your buck,” Davis said.

Whether it’s better in the current market to rent or buy all depends on your financial situation and where you want to live, experts said. But if you’re dead set on buying that dream home, it might take some patience.

“It’s quite a few cities where they’ve seen 20% drops in the average sale price. And I think we’ll continue to see that until it corrects to the real number,” Davis said. “But it’s going to take time — I would say two years minimum, and maybe even three.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

16-year-old boy missing, believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking the public’s help in a search for a missing teenager believed to be in danger. ODHS announced on Wednesday that 16-year-old Zane Averett, a child in foster care, went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. The teen frequently spends time in Union and Elgin, and may be attempting to travel to Idaho, according to officials.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Home, WA
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Seattle, WA
Society
Local
California Business
City
Seattle, WA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Business
Local
Texas Society
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
Washington Society
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Society
CBS News

Is it a better time to rent or buy a home?

The median cost of renting a home around the U.S. has hit record highs for 16 straight months, with a typical apartment in June now going for $1,876, according to Realtor.com. So should that spur renters to take the plunge into home ownership?. Not necessarily. On average, first-time homebuyers could...
HOUSE RENT
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
TheStreet

More Americans Are Canceling Home Purchases. Here's Why.

For two years, home sellers have had all the leverage. Now, that may be changing, as more home buyers are canceling purchase contracts. According to new data from Redfin, about 60,000 U.S. home sales fell through in June 2022. That’s about 15% of transactions that went into contract for the month, and it's the highest share of cancellations since April 2020.
REAL ESTATE
AdWeek

Suzanne Phan Leaves KOMO After 16 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KOMO reporter Suzanne Phan is leaving the Seattle ABC affiliate. Last week, Phan announced that her last day at the Seattle station...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Renting#Landlord#Pittsburgh#The Federal Reserve#Total Wealth Academy
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver police arrest 11 in anti-retail theft missions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police arrested 11 people in two separate missions to catch retail store thieves across late June and July. The Vancouver Police Department says it partnered with retail stores in the eastern part of the city on June 28 and July 20. On June 28,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
KOIN 6 News

19-year-old man shot, killed in struggle with police identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot and killed Sunday by Portland Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer following a struggle during his arrest. Officers responded to a report of a man and woman physically fighting just after midnight on Sunday near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street. The Portland Police Bureau identified the man as 19-year-old Johnathan Worth.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy