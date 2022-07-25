ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

All the anime references in Apex Legends’ Gaiden event

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 19, Respawn Entertainment debuted Apex Legends’ Gaiden event, kicking it off with a fabulous anime-inspired cutscene. Through Aug. 2, players are able to log in and either purchase or earn a variety of anime-themed skins for their favorite characters. Some of Apex Legends’ anime references are...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

Toga is easily a fan favorite when it comes to the many villains that My Hero Academia has introduced to threaten hero society over the years. The Shonen series is set to bring back its anime adaptation later this year with its sixth season, which is set to have a major role for the blood-drinking villainess. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring one of Toga's scariest forms to life as the member of the League of Villains prepares for her big comeback.
COMICS
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is the Overlord Light Novel Finished or Ending Soon?

Overlord, like other isekai anime, is based on a light novel. Now that the series has been running for a while, one might wonder if the Overlord light novel is finished or ending soon. With so many adventures and challenges thrown their way, Ainz and the rest of the guardians...
COMICS
SVG

The Dark Souls Universe Will Soon Be Explained

The massive success of "Elden Ring" has ignited renewed interest in the already popular "Dark Souls" games, especially since the new hit title is considered the best the series has seen yet. As immersive and exciting as the world of "Dark Souls" can be, it's also confusing, given its grand scale.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Ghoul#All Black#Respawn Entertainment#Mirage#Revenant#Legend#Octane S Sea Legs
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Revisits Midnight's Rookie Years in New Sketch

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate right now with its final act, and for manga readers, they are also still mourning the end of its prequel. For those who don't know, it wasn't long ago that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes wrapped its story. Now, the story's artist has released a new sketch of Midnight to console fans, and it visits the heroine's rookie days.
COMICS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Execs Detail How Their Anime Original Scenes Were Born

Jujutsu Kaisen has risen the ranks to become one of the biggest anime franchises that got its start thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump, with its sales skyrocketing as a result of the release of its first movie. At this year's Anime Expo, a number of creators behind the anime adaptation took the opportunity to dive into a number of topics revolving around the series that introduced us to the likes of Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu. And despite the anime relying on Gege Akutami's story, the anime creators are now detailing how their anime-only scenes were added to the series.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Place
Tokyo, JP
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Producer Reveals How Denji Avoids Shonen Jump's Tropes

Chainsaw Man is on the horizon at last, and the anime is promising to be one of the most anticipated in recent history. After all, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga is a mega hit on its own, and the anime is being overseen by a top-notch team at MAPPA Studio. That group includes producer Makoto Kimura, and ComicBook recently got to chat with the executive about how Denji doesn't fit the typical mold of a Shonen Jump hero.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Unleashes One of Ultra Instinct's Best Team Ups Yet

Dragon Ball Super has just unleashed one of the best team-ups yet using Goku's new Ultra Instinct power. The finale of the Granolah The Survivor Arc has come around and it was arguably one of the best battles that we've seen in Dragon Ball Super! (SPOILERS!) Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah all had to tag-team and push their respective powers to the limit in order finally stop Gas, the evil member of The Heeters who used a new set of Dragon Balls in order to become the strongest warrior in the universe.
COMICS
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Meditite be Shiny?

For July 26, 2022, Meditite will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Meditite can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Medicham does have a Mega Evolution, but it’s not in Pokémon Go yet. This Spotlight Hour is a great chance to grab one with high IVs to prepare for Mega Medicham’s launch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Twitch Rivals: Teams, Schedule, and Format

The Apex Legends Twitch Rivals showmatch returns for the fourth time. On July 26, twenty teams of pro players and content creators battle for a $50,000 prize pool. Twitch Rivals is normally one of the biggest tournaments of the year. The community event unites the biggest names like ImperialHal with fan-favorite former players such as Huskerrs in a fun tournament to close out Season 13.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Brings Back Katara of The Fire Nation

Recently, while San Diego Comic-Con was in full swing, Nickelodeon turned quite a few heads by confirming that the first new movie from Avatar Studios would bring back Aang and his friends for the first time following the conclusion of the original series and the sequel series in Legend of Korra. Over the course of the initial three seasons, Avatar The Last Airbender saw its characters go through some major changes, but perhaps no season saw the heroes change more than the final one, as one cosplayer brings back the look of Katara from her time within the Fire Nation.
COMICS
Polygon

All the characters in MultiVersus, and what their classes mean

MultiVersus is a character brawler in the same vein as the Super Smash Bros. series, but it trades out Nintendo characters from those in the sprawling Warner Bros. universe. You can play as a variety of cartoons, characters from epic fantasy dramas, comic book heroes, and at least one NBA All-Star.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Update 2.01 Patch Notes

Respawn released a small update for Apex Legends on July 22. The update was less than 1 GB on all platforms and changed some inconveniences that players were facing, according to the game's Trello board. According to the board, there are many issues that developers are working to iron out...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Anime and 4Kids: Remembering the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

It has been decades since 4Kids Entertainment had anything to do with the anime industry, but its legacy lives on in the worst way. The television block brought anime to the forefront for kids back in the day. However, while anime blocks like Toonami were met with praise from fans, 4Kids failed to conjure up such reviews. The licensing company was met with stiff backlash because of its dubs, and thanks to social media, fans can relive its wildest moments whenever they want.
COMICS
Polygon

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

A whole host of Yakuza games, including the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the most recent and highly acclaimed Yakuza: Like A Dragon are on the way to PlayStation Plus. The series will be gradually released for free for PS Plus subscribers, allowing players who have missed out on the JRPG series to sink their teeth into the bizarre, compelling, and highly criminal world of the Yakuza series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

This Epic Dragon Ball Mosaic Contains Over 9000 LEGO Bricks

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fanbase knows no limits. Whether new or old, fans will do whatever they can to represent their favorite characters, and that includes epic LEGO builds. One netizen proved as much recently with a special build, and it just so happens to include over 9000 pieces.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy