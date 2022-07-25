ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dancer Tribute: Richard Codey

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. and former Gov. Richard J. Codey made the following statement on the death...

newjerseyglobe.com

New Jersey Globe

Guardian will help Gusciora re-election bid

Trenton’s non-partisan municipal elections have paved the way for a Republican lawmaker to help raise money for the re-election campaign of the mayor of Trenton, a Democrat. Assemblyman Don Guardian (R-Atlantic City) has signed on as a host for a September fundraiser that will boost Gusciora’s bid for a second term.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hudson Democratic county chairman endorses Fulop for governor in 2025

If Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop runs for governor in 2025, he’ll have the support of the new Hudson County Democratic chairman, Anthony Vainieri. Vainieri announced his support of Fulop for Governor on Wednesday night at a party fundraiser, becoming the first county chair in the state to publicly endorse in a primary to succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy that is less than three years away.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy still sees Dr. Oz as a Jersey guy

The governor of New Jersey and the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania are on the same page: Dr. Mehmet Oz is still a Jersey guy. Asked today about Oz’s U.S. Senate candidacy in Pennsylvania, Gov. Phil Murphy said that Oz – until very recently a denizen of Cliffside Park in Bergen County – is a New Jersey resident as far as he’s concerned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Former New Jersey Governor Forming New 3rd Political Party

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will initially Co-Chair a new third political party, which will be called “Forward.”. Whitman is a former Republican and Yang is a former Democrat. Whitman won two terms as Governor of New Jersey (1994-2001). She left...
ELECTIONS
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of the Holland Tunnel Connecting NYC and New Jersey

Seven years before construction of the Holland Tunnel commenced in 1920, the New York State Bridge and Tunnel Commission and the New Jersey Interstate Bridge and Tunnel Commission decided that constructing a tunnel was their only option to connect New Jersey to New York City. Building a bridge would not be possible feasible because New York’s elevation did not meet the 200-foot bridge height clearance for ships to use it. Using a twin-tube design created by Clifford Holland, the dual coalition named him the chief engineer of the tunnel. From here, he became the tunnel’s namesake. Today, commuters and weekend travelers are perhaps all too familiar with the Holland Tunnel. Yet they may not know its secrets. Here are the top 10 secrets of the Holland Tunnel!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

What Is and Isn’t Legal for Ammunition in New Jersey

Essential Information to Consider About NJ Ammunition Regulations. In the state of New Jersey, it may be challenging but by no means impossible to obtain legal forms of ammunition and, for that matter, firearms. However, individuals must follow all set regulations. To avoid complex legal repercussions, individuals should prioritize learning about gun ownership and the legitimacy of ammunition acquisition and use. Here we discuss the legalities and particulars of ammunition laws in the Garden State.
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Policy group: New Jersey cigarette ban more costly than it's worth

(The Center Square) – Sales tax losses would eclipse $200 million, and the number of smokers would only drop slightly should New Jersey pass a law banning menthol in cigarettes. That’s the summation of author Adam Hoffer of the the Tax Foundation, a leading independent tax policy nonprofit, on...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

A great brunch spot with 3 locations in New Jersey (Opinion)

If you’re looking for an awesome spot to get brunch, consider visiting Toast with locations in Montclair, Red Bank, and Asbury Park. This weekend I was craving a good breakfast so I decided to visit the Montclair location. I hadn’t been to Toast before, but I had heard great things. This included many people raving about their red velvet pancakes and the carrot cake pancakes. I’m not a red velvet or carrot cake girl but I loved the uniqueness of such dishes. Many say the pancakes are super fluffy, too.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
POLITICS

