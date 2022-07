The Boston Celtics have reportedly joined the race to acquire MVP forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Details around the trade that would go down between the two teams are not yet known, but the deal would involve sending Celtics wing Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA offseason has been heavily focused around Durant and the Nets after the star forward requested a trade just before free agency was set to begin. While no deal is believed to be imminent, this situation could shake the NBA and will have major NBA Playoff implications.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO